Updated September 13th, 2021 at 15:04 IST

61 COVID-19 cases in Puducherry

The Union Territory of Puducherry logged 61 new COVID-19 cases on Monday, taking the tally to 1,24,836, while the toll remained at 1,823 with no deaths being reported.

Press Trust Of India
| Image:self
  • Listen to this article
  • 1 min read
Puducherry accounted for most of the cases (44), followed by Mahe (9) and Karaikal (8), while Yanam did not report any fresh infection, Director of the Health Department G Sriramulu said.

Active cases stood at 860, of whom 177 are in hospitals and the remaining in home isolation, he said. The number of recoveries outnumbered fresh cases with 131 people being discharged from hospitals, taking the overall number to 1,22,513. Sriramulu said the department has so far tested 17.07 lakh samples.

The Test Positivity Rate stood at 1.60 per cent, while the fatality and recovery rates were 1.46 per cent and 97.85 per cent respectively.

The Health Department has vaccinated 38,188 health care workers and 23,005 front line workers so far, he said.

Sriramulu said that 5.87 lakh people coming under the category of either senior citizens or those above 45 years with co morbidities have been vaccinated. In all, 8.63 lakh people have been vaccinated against the pandemic so far in the Union Territory, the Director said. 

Published September 13th, 2021 at 15:04 IST

