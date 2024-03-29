Advertisement

Leh, Feb 13 (PTI) Ladakh's COVID-19 infection count rose to 27,400 on Sunday as 61 more people tested positive for the virus, officials said.

Fifty of the fresh cases were reported from Leh district and 11 from Kargil district, the officials said.

According to the officials, no coronavirus-related deaths were reported the previous day and the death toll remained unchanged at 226 with 167 fatalities in Leh and 59 in Kargil.

Seventy-four more patients -- 49 in Leh and 25 in Kargil -- were discharged after recovering from COVID-19, pushing the number of recoveries to 26,604 in Ladakh.

The officials said the number of active cases in Ladakh dropped to 570 -- 433 in Leh and 137 in Kargil. PTI TAS CK