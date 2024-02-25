English
Updated September 16th, 2021 at 19:37 IST

67.01 lakh domestic air passengers in Aug, 33.83 pc higher than July: DGCA

Around 67.01 lakh domestic passengers travelled by air in August, 33.83 per cent higher than 50.07 lakh who travelled in July, the country's aviation regulator said on Thursday.

Press Trust Of India
Around 67.01 lakh domestic passengers travelled by air in August, 33.83 per cent higher than 50.07 lakh who travelled in July, the country's aviation regulator said on Thursday.

According to the Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA), 31.13 lakh people, 21.15 lakh people and 57.25 lakh had travelled within the country by air in June, May and April, respectively.

The sudden drop in domestic air traffic in May was due to the second wave of the COVID-19 pandemic that had badly hit the country and its aviation sector.

While IndiGo carried 38.16 lakh passengers in August, a 57 per cent share of the domestic market, SpiceJet flew 5.84 lakh passengers, accounting for a 8.7 per cent share of the market, according to the data shared by the DGCA.

Air India, Go First (previously known as GoAir), Vistara and AirAsia India carried 8.86 lakh, 4.58 lakh, 5.58 lakh and 3.49 lakh passengers, respectively, in August, the data showed.

The occupancy rate for the six major airlines in August was between 60.3 per cent and 79.6 per cent, it stated.

The occupancy rate for SpiceJet was 79.6 per cent in August, the DGCA noted. The occupancy rates for IndiGo, Vistara, Go First, Air India and AirAsia India were 74 per cent, 71.3 per cent, 67.6 per cent, 68.4 per cent and 60.3 per cent, respectively, it added.

The aviation sector has been significantly impacted due to the travel restrictions imposed in India and other countries in view of the pandemic.

India resumed domestic passenger flights on May 25 last year after a gap of two months due to coronavirus.

Indian airlines are allowed to operate a maximum of 72.5 per cent of their pre-pandemic domestic flights.

The DGCA data mentioned that in August 2021, IndiGo had the best on-time performance of 96.5 per cent at four metro airports -- Bengaluru, Delhi, Hyderabad and Mumbai.

AirAsia India and Vistara were at the second and third positions at these four airports in August with 96.3 per cent and 95.6 per cent on-time performance respectively, the DGCA said.

All airlines in India have opted for cost-reducing measures such as pay cuts, leave without pay and layoffs in order to tide over the coronavirus-induced crisis. 

Published September 16th, 2021 at 19:37 IST

