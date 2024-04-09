×

Updated April 9th, 2024 at 15:34 IST

7 Arrested, Along With Owners Of Shop, For Selling Beef Samosa in Gujarat

Acting on a tip- off, police seized a total of 101kg of beef, 152kg of samosa filling and 61kg filled samosa from popular seller Hussaini Samosa.

Reported by: Digital Desk
Rajasthan Alwar Beef Mandi Case
Vadodara Hussaini Cafe Beef Case | Image:Pixabay
By Gopi Shah

Vadodara: A restaurant owner in Gujarat's Vadodara has been arrested for selling beef samosas. "I went to the DCP first post which the place was raided. The raw material was then sent to FSL. I have been getting calls from Muslims all the way from Surat who are now guilty of having samosa from Hussaini," says Neha Patel, Secretary, SPCA who was the first person to spot this. She further writes to the government for seizure of shop and owner's house.

Police arrested seven men on April 8 after investigating that a store selling beef samosas was filling them with cheap beef to make a profit. Acting on a tip- off, police seized a total of 101kg of beef, 152kg of samosa filling and 61kg filled samosa from popular seller Hussaini Samosa. Police arrested owners Yousuf Sheikh and Naeem Sheikh and four employees. 

A cooperative official said that the store did not receive a permit from the local government or the Ministry of Food Safety. “They sold samosas across the city without mentioning it to the customers,” said Panna Momaya, Deputy Commissioner of Police, Vadodara. The huge quantity of beef was bought from Qureshiwada, a place near Bhalej.

Published April 9th, 2024 at 15:34 IST

