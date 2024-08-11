sb.scorecardresearch
Published 23:10 IST, August 11th 2024

7 Arrested for Fraudulent Activities in Bihar Police Constable Exam

Seven people were arrested across Bihar in connection with alleged malpractices on the second day of the state police constable recruitment exam.

Reported by: Press Trust Of India
Edited by: Digital Desk
7 held for fraudulent activities in Bihar Police constable exam
7 held for fraudulent activities in Bihar Police constable exam
