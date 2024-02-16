Finally, a news app that is for the believers. Republic World Mobile App.

Updated February 16th, 2024 at 20:35 IST

7 BJP MLAs Suspended From Delhi Assembly Proceedings for Interrupting LG’s Address

The BJP MLAs had interrupted Lt Governor VK Saxena multiple times during his address on Thursday highlighting achievements of AAP government.

Isha Bhandari
7 BJP MLAs suspended from Delhi Assembly proceedings for interrupting LG’s address
7 BJP MLAs suspended from Delhi Assembly proceedings for interrupting LG’s address | Image:PTI
  • Listen to this article
  • 2 min read
New Delhi: Seven Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) Members of the Legislative Assembly (MLAs) found themselves suspended from the remainder of the Budget session of the Delhi Assembly following their disruptive behavior during the Lieutenant Governor's address. The decision, announced on Friday, came after the MLAs repeatedly interrupted Lt Governor VK Saxena's speech, aimed at highlighting the achievements of the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) government. Delhi Assembly Speaker Ram Niwas Goel took decisive action, suspending the seven BJP MLAs and sending the matter of disruption to the Privileges Committee for further investigation. The move came amidst heated exchanges between the ruling AAP and the opposition BJP, with Leader of Opposition Ramvir Singh Bidhuri accusing AAP of stifling the voice of opposition and undermining democracy.

Why were 7 BJP MLAs suspended? 

The disruption during Lt Governor Saxena's address on Thursday, intended to showcase AAP government's accomplishments, saw BJP MLAs interjecting to raise concerns over various issues, including education funding, water scarcity, healthcare, and electricity rates. 

AAP MLA Dilip Pandey swiftly moved a resolution in the House seeking action against the disruptive behavior, which Speaker Goel accepted, directing the matter to the Privileges Committee.

What next? 

As a consequence of the suspension, seven BJP MLAs, except Leader of Opposition Bidhuri, will be barred from attending the Assembly proceedings until the Privileges Committee submits its report. 

The Speaker instructed the suspended members to vacate the chamber, prompting Bidhuri to stage a walkout in protest against what he termed a "well-planned conspiracy" by the AAP government.

Published February 16th, 2024 at 20:31 IST

