4 Toddlers Among 7 Kids Admitted to ICU After Being Given Wrong Injection at Andhra Pradesh Hospital
The children complained of fever and cold about half an hour after receiving the injection.
Visakhapatnam: In an alleged case of medical negligence, around 15 children were administered wrong injection at Machilipatnam Government Hospital in Andhra Pradesh’s Krishna District on Friday.
According to sources, the children who were already receiving treatment at the hospital were injected as usual but they complained of fever and cold about half an hour after receiving the injection.
Of the 15 kids, seven of them were admitted to ICU. The children who were given wrong injections were of the age ranging from eight months old to eight years. According to doctors, all the children’s condition is stable now.
