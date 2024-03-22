×

Updated May 16th, 2022 at 16:58 IST

7 fresh Covid cases in Odisha

7 fresh Covid cases in Odisha

Reported by: Press Trust Of India
| Image:self
  • Listen to this article
  • 1 min read
Bhubaneswar, May 16 (PTI) Odisha recorded seven fresh coronavirus cases on Monday, while there was no new fatality for the 13th consecutive day, the health department said.

There are 132 active COVID-19 cases and 13 more patients have recuperated from the disease, according to a bulletin.

The daily positivity rate was 0.06 per cent and four children were among the newly infected, it said, adding that 12,559 samples were tested in the past 24 hours, a bulletin stated.

The state had logged 14 infections and zero death on Sunday.

The toll stood at 9,126 and these are confirmed as Covid deaths after an audit. Fifty-three other coronavirus patients have died due to comorbidities so far, according to data.

The tally rose to 12,88,311, including 12,79,000 recoveries, it added. PTI HMB RG RG

Published May 16th, 2022 at 16:58 IST

