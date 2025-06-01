7 Killed, 30 Injured as Passenger Train Derails After Bridge Collapse in Russia Near Ukraine Border

At least seven people were killed and 30 others injured when a passenger train derailed in Russia’s Bryansk region late Saturday night. The accident happened after a bridge suddenly collapsed onto the tracks.

The train was traveling from Moscow to the town of Klimov when it derailed in the Vygonichsky district. Large pieces of the bridge crashed onto the railway just as the train was approaching, causing several carriages to leave the tracks.

Russian authorities said the bridge collapse was due to "illegal interference with transport operations," but did not give more details.

The Bryansk region borders Ukraine and has seen increased tension since Russia’s invasion of Ukraine in 2022.

Images from the scene showed badly damaged train cars scattered among debris. Some videos on social media appeared to show the bridge starting to collapse, with cars just barely making it across in time.