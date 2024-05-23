Advertisement

Dantewada: In another major anti-Maoist operation in Chhattisgarh, at least 7 Maoists were killed in an encounter with the security forces in Dantewada district on Thursday. The major gun battle took place in a forest along Narayanpur-Bijapur inter-district border in Chhattisgarh. According to the police sources, the battle is still underway in the forest area.

Following the incident, Narayanpur Superintendent of Police (SP) Prabhat Kumar said, “The gunfight broke out around 11 am when a joint team of security personnel was out on an anti-Maoist operation. The intermittent firing is still underway.”

Advertisement

7 firearms have also been recovered: Narayanpur SP

The SP confirmed the incident by saying that seven extremists in “Maoist uniform” have been gunned down in the exchange of fire so far in the forest area in Dantewada. Altogether seven firearms have also been recovered from the encounter site.

Advertisement

He said, “The operation, involving personnel belonging to the District Reserve Guard from Dantewada, Narayanpur and Bastar districts, Bastar Fighters and Special Task Force – all units of state police – was launched based on inputs about the presence of cadres from Maoists’ Indravati Area Committee and Platoon No. 16.”

The police official added that the operation is still underway and further details were awaited.

Advertisement

Meanwhile, with the latest incident of encounter in Chhattisgarh, the total toll of the number of Maoists killed has gone up to 112 so far this year in separate encounters with security forces in the state.

Earlier, on April 30, as many as ten Maoists, including three women, were killed in an encounter with security personnel in a forest along the border of Narayanpur and Kanker districts. On April 16, the security forces had gunned down 29 Maoists during an exchange of fire in Kanker district.

Advertisement

At least 12 Maoists were eliminated in a gun battle with the security forces on May 10, near Pidia village in Bijapur district.

