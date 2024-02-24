English
हिंदी
বাংলা
ಕನ್ನಡ
Advertisement

Updated April 20th, 2022 at 09:17 IST

7 of family charred to death as hut catches fire in Punjab's Ludhiana

7 of family charred to death as hut catches fire in Punjab's Ludhiana

Press Trust Of India
| Image:self
  • Listen to this article
  • 1 min read
Advertisement

Ludhiana, Apr 20 (PTI) Seven members of a family were burnt alive in a fire that broke out in their hut here on Wednesday morning, police said.

Assistant Commissioner of Police (East) Ludhiana, Surinder Singh, said they were migrant labourers and were asleep in their hut near the municipal garbage dump yard on Tibba road here.

Advertisement

SHO of Tibba police station, Ranbir Singh, identified the victims as a couple and their five children. Their names were yet to be ascertained.

The cause of the fire was not yet established, he said. PTI Cor SUN VSD CJ CJ

Advertisement

Published April 20th, 2022 at 09:17 IST

Your Voice. Now Direct.

Send us your views, we’ll publish them. This section is moderated.

Advertisement
Advertisement

Trending Quicks

Masi Magam

Masi Magam Festival Begin

an hour ago
PM Modi interacted with women

PM Modi With Women

an hour ago
Divya Agarwal, Apurva Padgaonkar

Divya's Cocktail Party

11 hours ago
Mouni Roy

Mouni Roy's Quality Time

11 hours ago
#SandeshkhaliRevolt

Shahjahan absconding

11 hours ago
Urvashi Dholakia

Urvashi's Hydarabad Album

12 hours ago
Sara Ali Khan

Sara Turns 90s Heroine

12 hours ago
pm modi

PM Modi Uses VR

16 hours ago
S Jaishankar

S Jaishankar On China

16 hours ago
Yana Mir

“I'm not Malala…”

18 hours ago
Sonarika Bhadoria

Sonarika's Wedding Bash

19 hours ago
Rakul-Jackky

Rakul At Jackky's Home

19 hours ago
Sara Ali Khan

Sara Hits The Gym

21 hours ago
Rakul & Jackky Wedding

Rakul's Wedding Video

21 hours ago
Alia Bhatt

Alia Wraps Up Jigra Shoot

21 hours ago
WPL 2024 Opening Ceremony to see Bollywood heroes perform

Celebs Prepare For WPL

21 hours ago
The Debate

Republic defeats Mamata

a day ago
Bhumi Pednekar

Bhumi Flaunts Her Style

2 days ago
Advertisement

Republic Top 5

  1. Faisal Patel's Big Warning: "Won't Support AAP-Cong alliance If..."

    Lok Sabha Elections15 minutes ago

  2. BREAKING: AAP, Congress Announce Seat-Sharing

    Lok Sabha Elections17 minutes ago

  3. Sky One aims to optimise GoFirst's operations to maximum efficiency

    Business News17 minutes ago

  4. NIA Attaches Property Of 4 Narcos Terror Smugglers

    India News17 minutes ago

  5. Aditi Rao Shares BTS From Heeramandi On Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s Birthday

    Entertainment20 minutes ago
Advertisement
Advertisement
Whatsapp logo