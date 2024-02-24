Advertisement

Ludhiana, Apr 20 (PTI) Seven members of a family were burnt alive in a fire that broke out in their hut here on Wednesday morning, police said.

Assistant Commissioner of Police (East) Ludhiana, Surinder Singh, said they were migrant labourers and were asleep in their hut near the municipal garbage dump yard on Tibba road here.

SHO of Tibba police station, Ranbir Singh, identified the victims as a couple and their five children. Their names were yet to be ascertained.

The cause of the fire was not yet established, he said. PTI Cor SUN VSD CJ CJ