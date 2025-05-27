7 of Family Commits Suicide in Haryana's Panchkula, Note Recovered from Car Mentions 'Huge Debt'

New Delhi: In a terrifying incident, seven members of a family from Dehradun committed suicide in Haryana's Panchkula on Sunday. The bodies were locked in a car parked outside a house in Sector 27. Sources suggest the drastic step was taken due to severe financial distress.

Local residents found the members in the car and informed the police. All of them were then taken to nearest hospitals where they were declared dead. Presumably financial distress pushed 42-year-old Praveen Mittal, his parents, wife, two daughters, and a son to the edge which led to them consuming poison to commit suicide.

Investigations Underway

The family took this extreme step while they were returning to Dehradun after attending a spiritual event at the Bageshwar Dham.

Panchkula DCP Himadri Kaushik and DCP (Law and Order) Amit Dahiya reached the location upon intimation by locals and began investigations immediately.

According to the Police, six people were declared dead at the Ojas Hospital where they were taken by the locals, and another was taken to the Civil Hospital, who also was declared dead. After investigations all the people were found to be family members and prima facie, it looks like suicide.

The dead bodies have been sent to mortuaries of private hospitals in Panchkula and examinations are underway to confirm the cause of death.

Suicide Note Found In Car

The police have recovered a suicide note from the car, the full contents of which have not been revealed yet.

It is said that the family was under immense financial pressure and consumed poison in a suspected attempt to commit mass suicide.