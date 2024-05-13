Advertisement

New Delhi: A massive fire that broke out at a chemical factory in Delhi’s Bawana area on Sunday led to a blast inside the factory, which eventually resulted in causing severe burn injuries to at least 7 people present at the site. According to the police sources, after the incident, all the injured were shifted to a nearby hospital for treatment, where the condition of three of the injured persons is said to be critical.

Delhi Fire Service (DFS) chief Atul Garg stated, "A call regarding a fire at a factory in Sector 1, Bawana industrial area was received at 3.04 pm. Twenty fire-tenders were pressed into service to douse the flames."

Nine people were rescued from the factory and rushed to a nearby hospital, he said, adding that the fire has been brought under control.

Police said they were informed about seven medico-legal cases (MLCs) by the hospital and three of the patients were stated to be in critical condition.

A police officer said the three critically injured people have been identified as Kuldeep (18), Bablu (25) and Mastram (20).

"All of them have been referred to the Safdarjung Hospital for further treatment. The other injured people have been identified as Suresh, Rakesh, Pankaj Pal and Ghan Shyam and they are undergoing treatment at the hospital," the officer said.

The officer further said according to factory owner Sunil Kumar, no one else was trapped inside but it will be confirmed only after the operation and the cooling process are concluded.

An initial probe suggests that the workers were working on a machine and a spark from a short circuit led to the chemicals kept there catching fire.

The officer said legal action is being taken against the factory owner.

