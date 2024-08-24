Published 22:50 IST, August 24th 2024
7-Year-Old Girl Sexually Assaulted at Pvt School in Palghar, Accused Detained
A seven-year-old girl student was allegedly sexually assaulted by a teen working in the canteen at a private school in Maharashtra's Palghar district
- India News
- 2 min read
Reported by: Press Trust Of India
7-year-old girl sexually assaulted by canteen boy at pvt school in Palghar | Image: representative
- Listen to this article
- 2 min read
Advertisement
22:49 IST, August 24th 2024