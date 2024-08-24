sb.scorecardresearch
Advertisement
Republic World
Republic Business
R.Bharat
R.Bangla
R.Kannada
TRENDING/ PM Modi's Ukraine Visit | #JusticeforAbhaya | Mission RHUMI 2024 | Sunita Williams | Mpox | US Elections |
  • Home /
  • India News /
  • 7-Year-Old Girl Sexually Assaulted at Pvt School in Palghar, Accused Detained

Published 22:50 IST, August 24th 2024

7-Year-Old Girl Sexually Assaulted at Pvt School in Palghar, Accused Detained

A seven-year-old girl student was allegedly sexually assaulted by a teen working in the canteen at a private school in Maharashtra's Palghar district

Reported by: Press Trust Of India
Follow: Google News Icon
  • share
7-year-old girl sexually assaulted by canteen boy at pvt school in Palghar
7-year-old girl sexually assaulted by canteen boy at pvt school in Palghar | Image: representative
  • Listen to this article
  • 2 min read
Advertisement

22:49 IST, August 24th 2024