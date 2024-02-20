An FIR has been registered under the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals Act | Image: Unsplash

Hyderabad: Another incident of animal cruelty has come to light in Telangana as around 70 stray dogs were poisoned to death at Macherla in Nizamabad district. The incident is said to have taken place on February 15 and 16.

The police have registered an FIR on the basis of a complaint by animal activists. An FIR has been registered under the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals Act. According to sources, an animal activist has alleged that the strays were brutally killed by village sarpanch, secretary and others.

A media outlet quoted the activist as saying that the village sarpanch had confessed to the killings and that he had hired individuals to kill the stray dogs using injections.

In a similar incident, some masked miscreants shot dead around 20 stray dogs in Telangana's Mahbubnagar on Thursday.