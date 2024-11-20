sb.scorecardresearch
Advertisement
Republic World
Republic Business
R.Bharat
R.Bangla
R.Kannada
TRENDING/ AR Rahman | Jharkhand Elections | Maharashtra Elections | Rafael Nadal | Middle East Tensions |
  • News /
  • India News /
  • 70-Year-Old Woman Sentenced to Life for Burning Daughter-in-Law Alive Over Dowry in UP

Published 17:35 IST, November 20th 2024

70-Year-Old Woman Sentenced to Life for Burning Daughter-in-Law Alive Over Dowry in UP

A local court sentenced a 70-year-old woman to life imprisonment for setting her daughter-in-law on fire over dowry demands, officials reported on Wednesday.

Reported by: Digital Desk
Follow: Google News Icon
  • share
Life imprisonment to woman
Life imprisonment to woman for burning daughter-in-law alive | Image: PTI
Advertisement

Loading...

Get Current Updates on India News, Entertainment News along with Latest News and Top Headlines from India and around the world.

 

17:35 IST, November 20th 2024