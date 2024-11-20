Published 17:35 IST, November 20th 2024
70-Year-Old Woman Sentenced to Life for Burning Daughter-in-Law Alive Over Dowry in UP
A local court sentenced a 70-year-old woman to life imprisonment for setting her daughter-in-law on fire over dowry demands, officials reported on Wednesday.
- India News
- 1 min read
Reported by: Digital Desk
Life imprisonment to woman for burning daughter-in-law alive | Image: PTI
Advertisement
Loading...
Get Current Updates on India News, Entertainment News along with Latest News and Top Headlines from India and around the world.
17:35 IST, November 20th 2024