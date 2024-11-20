Published 18:46 IST, November 20th 2024
75% of Delhi NCR Families Suffer Health Issues Amid Rising Air Pollution, Survey Reveals
A survey reveals 75% of Delhi NCR families face health issues due to worsening air quality, with rising cases of sore throats, and cough.
- India News
- 2 min read
Reported by: Digital Desk
75 pc Delhi-NCR families report at least one member with pollution-related ailment, finds survey | Image: Pinterest
