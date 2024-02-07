Finally, a news app that is for the believers. Republic World Mobile App.

Updated January 29th, 2024 at 12:04 IST

Vijay Chowk, Raisina Hills, to Echo with All Indian Tunes During 75th Beating Retreat

As the sun set over Raisina Hills, the historic 'Beating Retreat' ceremony will mark the finale of 75th Republic Day celebrations.

Tri-Services band during Beating Retreat full dress rehearsal at Vijay Chowk
Tri-Services band during Beating Retreat full dress rehearsal at Vijay Chowk | Image:ANI
New Delhi: With the sunset casting its glow over the Raisina Hills, the historic Vijay Chowk will resonate with the beats of India during the 'Beating Retreat' ceremony today. This event marks the conclusion of the 75th Republic Day celebrations, with music bands from the Indian Army, Indian Navy, Indian Air Force, and Central Armed Police Forces (CAPF) all set to play 31 Indian tunes in front of a distinguished audience, including President Draupadi Murmu and Prime Minister Modi.

Enchanting Tunes of Bharat to be Played in Vijay Chowk

The ceremony, as per an official statement, will kick off with the massed band's 'Shankhnaad' tune, followed by melodies like 'Veer Bharat,' 'Sangam Dur,' 'Deshon ka Sartaj Bharat,' 'Bhagirathi,' and 'Arjuna' performed by the Pipes and Drums band. The CAPF bands will contribute tunes like 'Bharat Ke Jawan' and ‘Vijay Bharat.’

The Indian Air Force band will play tunes like 'Tiger Hill,' 'Rejoice in Raisina,' and 'Swadeshi,' while the Indian Navy band will play numbers including 'INS Vikrant,' 'Mission Chandrayaan,' 'Jai Bharati,' and 'Hum Tayyar Hain.' The Indian Army band will follow suit with tunes such as 'Faulad Ka Jigar,' 'Agniveer,' 'Kargil 1999,' and ‘Taqat Watan.’

'Kadam Kadam Badhaye Ja,' 'Aye Mere Watan Ke Logon,' and 'Drummers Call’ will be played by the massed bands. The grand finale will also feature the ever-popular tune of ‘Sare Jahan Se Acha.’

Heading the ceremony as the principal conductor is Lt Col Vimal Joshi. Subedar Major Moti Lal, Master Chief Petty Officer M Antony, and Warrant Officer Ashok Kumar will conduct the Army, Navy, and Air Force bands, respectively. Constable GD Ranidevi will lead the CAPF band. The Buglers, under the guidance of Naib Subedar Umesh Kumar, and the Pipes and Drums band, under Subedar Major Rajender Singh, will play among the lead, as per the statement.

The roots of 'Beating Retreat' date back to the early 1950s when Major Roberts of the Indian Army developed this unique ceremony. It pays homage to a centuries-old military tradition, where troops ceased fighting, sheathed their arms, withdrew from the battlefield, and returned to camps at sunset, signalled by the sounding of the Retreat. Colours and Standards are cased, and flags are lowered, creating a nostalgic atmosphere for times gone by.

Published January 29th, 2024 at 12:04 IST

