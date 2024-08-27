sb.scorecardresearch
Advertisement
Republic World
Republic Business
R.Bharat
R.Bangla
R.Kannada
TRENDING/ MUDA Scam | Paralympics 2024 | Bengal Bandh | US Elections | Israel-Hamas | Mpox | #JusticeforAbhaya |
  • Home /
  • India News /
  • 76 Govt Schools in Bihar to Remain Closed in Patna's Rural Areas as Water Level of Ganga Rises

Published 23:31 IST, August 27th 2024

76 Govt Schools in Bihar to Remain Closed in Patna's Rural Areas as Water Level of Ganga Rises

The Patna district administration, on Tuesday, ordered the closure of 76 government schools in rural areas till August 31,

Reported by: Digital Desk
Follow: Google News Icon
  • share
76 Govt Schools in Bihar to Remain Closed in Patna's Rural Areas as Water Level of Ganga Rises
76 Govt Schools in Bihar to Remain Closed in Patna's Rural Areas as Water Level of Ganga Rises | Image: PTI/ Representational
  • Listen to this article
  • 1 min read
Advertisement

23:31 IST, August 27th 2024