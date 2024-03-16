×

Top Trending Stories

English
हिंदी
বাংলা
ಕನ್ನಡ
Advertisement

Updated March 16th, 2024 at 16:36 IST

76 Year Old Wrestler Lifts Heavy Weight, Video Goes Viral | WATCH

A 76 year old wrestler swinging heavy weight on his shoulder, video goes viral

Reported by: Rishi Shukla
76 year old wrestler lifts heavy weight, video goes viral
76 year old wrestler lifts heavy weight, video goes viral | Image:Instagram
  • Listen to this article
  • 2 min read
Advertisement

Viral news: Social media is full of surprises and shocking videos, in addition to this a video has surfaced on social media which showcase a 76 year old wrestler who is lifting and swinging heavy weights.

The viral wrestler video shared by @gyanindianjori comes with a caption which says, “76 Years Old Pahalwan Pt. Shridhar Mishra Swinging Heavy Jori 25-25 Kg Each”.

Advertisement

‘Pahalwan’ is a term used for ‘wrestlers’ in Indian subcontinent.

In the viral video we can see that an old wrestler is carrying heavy weight 25 Kg each on his shoulder, but he doesn't stop here. 

Advertisement

In the other part of the viral video this 76 year old wrestler starts to swinging heavy weight around his shoulders like a pro. In the background people who are watching the entire act can be seen suppoting and cheering him up.

Watch Viral Video Here:

Advertisement

According to the viral social media post, this 76 year old wrestler is Shridhar Mishra from Varanasi. 

Advertisement

Netizens on the other hand seems to be shocked and expressing their views in the comment section. A viewer in the comment section says, “He can lift this at the age of 76 then imagine his power at the age of 25", another viewer comments, ”Age is just a number". One more viewer says, “Our beautiful Indian culture”.

 

 

Advertisement

Published March 16th, 2024 at 16:36 IST

Viral

Your Voice. Now Direct.

Send us your views, we’ll publish them. This section is moderated.

Advertisement
Advertisement

Trending Quicks

accident

Road accident

a minute ago
Ashish Nehra with Hardik Pandya

Nehra's BIG revelation

4 minutes ago
EV Policy

India EV policy

12 minutes ago
Mission Impossible 7

Tom Cruise's MI 8 Shoot

14 minutes ago
Jay Shah and Hardik Pandya

MI vs GT in IPL 2024

14 minutes ago
PM Modi-chaired panel's meet to appoint 2 ECs Likely on March 14

PM Modi on Elections

16 minutes ago
Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS) leader K Kavitha.

K Kavitha Sent to Custody

19 minutes ago
LIVE: 'NDA, Powered by 140 Crore Indians, Fully Prepared For Elections', Says PM Modi, Slams Oppn

Lok Sabha Polls LIVE

19 minutes ago
Elections will be held in the state in seven phases between April 19 and June 1

WB Swot Analysis

21 minutes ago
Alia

All-girls Vacation Tips

23 minutes ago
Mrs Chatterjee Vs Norway

Mrs Chatterjee Vs Norway

26 minutes ago
Chirag Mehta, Founder, Arbour Investments

Property investment picks

28 minutes ago
Petrol Pump

Petrol prices Lakshadweep

28 minutes ago
Osasuna vs Real Madrid LIVE streaming

Osasuna vs Real Madrid

32 minutes ago
Jammu And Kashmir

J&K to Hold Separate Ass

33 minutes ago
Model Code of Conduct

Model Code of Conduct

34 minutes ago
Bastar review

Bastar Review | Watch

35 minutes ago
Delhi Capitals and Royal Challengers Banglore in WPL 2024

WPL 2024 दिल्ली RCB

35 minutes ago
Advertisement

Republic Top 5

  1. Congress, BRS Shattered All Dreams of Telangana: PM Modi

    Lok Sabha Elections4 hours ago

  2. PM Modi's Light Moment With Translator in Telangana Wins Hearts

    Lok Sabha Elections4 hours ago

  3. '1st one to lift me': Anil Kumble names strongest player of Team India

    Sports 5 hours ago

  4. K Kavitha Arrest LIVE: BRS Calls for State Wide Protest on March 16

    India News17 hours ago

  5. PM Modi Pens Letter to the Nation, Refers Citizens as ‘Family Members’

    India News17 hours ago
Advertisement
Advertisement
Whatsapp logo