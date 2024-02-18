English
Updated September 24th, 2021 at 21:04 IST

77 children among Odisha’s 539 new COVID-19 cases

Coronavirus infection among children continued to rise in Odisha even as the number of new cases dropped to 539 on Friday, a health department official said.

There were 77 children among the new patients on Friday. Seventy-two children were diagnosed with the infection of the 644 new cases detected on Thursday.

There were 77 children among the new patients on Friday. Seventy-two children were diagnosed with the infection of the 644 new cases detected on Thursday.

Odisha has so far reported 10,23,133 COVID-19 cases.

Khurda district reported the highest number of new cases at 254, followed by Cuttack (48) and Jagatsinghpur (31).

Six fresh fatalities pushed the coronavirus death toll to 8,163. Fifty-three patients who have succumbed to the disease so far had comorbidities.

There are 5,829 active cases in the state at present, an increase of 116 than the previous day, while 10,09,088 patients have recovered, including 417 in the last 24 hours, the official said.

The state has thus far tested over 1.95 crore samples for COVID-19, including 68,818 on Thursday. Odisha’s positivity rate stands at 5.22 per cent.

The daily Test Positivity Rate (TPR) stood at 0.78 per cent on Friday, he said.

Meanwhile, the Bhubaneswar Municipal Corporation (BMC) has decided to organise a RT-PCR camp for officials and staffers of the judicial complex in the state capital on September 27.

The decision came after a spurt in COVID-19 cases among the staff of the judicial complex.

The civic body also sealed the office for three days on Friday in view of the fresh cases. 

Published September 24th, 2021 at 21:04 IST

