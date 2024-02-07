Advertisement

Panaji: Narotam Singh Dhillon alias Nims Badal Dhillon, a 77-year-old businessman from Punjab, was found murdered in his villa, Horizon Azura, at Marra in Goa's Pilerne on Sunday. Dhillon, a retired businessman who occasionally rented out his villa, had been murdered and robbed, police informed. Reports stated that Dhillon had been a resident of Goa since 2015, where he actively involved in the hospitality industry. He used to rent out luxury villas.

The Porvorim police were alerted by villa manager Seema Singh on Sunday morning, who, after unsuccessful attempts to contact Dhillon, found him dead in his room with minor injuries. Septuagenarian Dhillon was reportedly a distant relative of Akali Dal president Sukhbir Singh Badal.

Upon reaching the crime scene, the police noted that Dhillon's jewellery, mobile phone, and a rented car were missing from the premises. Investigation revealed that Dhillon had hosted guests at his residence on Saturday night.

The Goa police swiftly initiated efforts to trace the missing rented car and discovered its trail leading to Maharashtra using the tracker installed in the vehicle. In a significant breakthrough, they contacted the crime branch of Navi Mumbai and detained the couple suspected of involvement in Dhillon's murder from Raigad district.

Local reports have claimed that as per the accused woman, victim Nims Badal Dhillon had made inappropriate advances which lead to his killing. The missing rented car was used by the couple to escape. Following valuable information via the car tracker obtained from the car owner, police set up a trap and successfully apprehended the couple in Raigad.

The police officials are actively interrogating the suspects and a case of murder and robbery has been registered under Sections 302 and 392 of the Indian Penal Code.

