Devanagere: In a heart wrenching story, a specially abled woman crawled herself to Harihar taluk in Devanagere district of Karnataka to a pots office to seek answers from people employed there after she alleged that her pension payments , made through the post office, were stopped suddenly.

The woman identified as Girijamma (77) is childless and heavily reliant on the family pension. She took the extreme step to crawl to

Kunibelekere village post office with hope that the officials would help to resolve the issue

It is not sure whether she was helped by the post officials or not.

Due to difficult crawl, she had blisters on her feet. A video of the incident went viral a week ago, which created hue and cry.

Girijamma claimed that starting November 2023, the money that normally arrived at her house each month through the post office had been suspended without any previous notice.