Updated September 10th, 2021 at 14:49 IST
8 charged under POCSO Act for parading minor girls naked in MP village
8 charged under POCSO Act for parading minor girls naked in MP village
- India
- 2 min read
Advertisement
Damoh (MP), Sep 10 (PTI) A criminal case has been filed against eight persons, including six women, in connection with an incident in a village in Madhya Pradesh's Damoh district where minor girls were paraded naked as part of a ritual to appease the rain god and bring showers in the area, police said on Friday.
The eight accused allegedly paraded six minor girls naked and also filmed the act on Sunday in Baniya village under the Jabera police station area, about 50km from the Damoh district headquarters, on Sunday, they said.
Advertisement
They were charged under the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act and also relevant sections of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) and the Juvenile Justice Act on late Thursday night, Damoh Superintendent of Police (SP) DR Teniwar told PTI.
Damoh Additional Superintendent of Police Shiv Kumar Singh said efforts were on to arrest the accused.
Advertisement
Baniya village and surrounding areas are facing a drought-like situation and locals believe the ritual will please the rain god and bring showers, the police said.
After the incident came to light, the National Commission for Protection of Child Rights (NCPCR) sent a notice and sought a report from the Damoh district administration within ten days, officials said.
Advertisement
The Damoh administration is yet to reply to the notice, they added. PTI COR LAL RSY RSY
Advertisement
Published September 10th, 2021 at 14:49 IST
Advertisement
Recommended
Advertisement
Trending Quicks
Advertisement
Republic Top 5
Joe Root's overseas Test tonsWeb Storiesan hour ago
Your Voice. Now Direct.
Send us your views, we’ll publish them. This section is moderated.