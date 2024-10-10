Published 23:53 IST, October 10th 2024
8 Cops Suspended After Woman Falls Into Kashi Vishwanath Temple's 'Argha' In Varanasi
Eight policemen were suspended on Thursday on charges of negligence in the wake of a video turning up online showing a woman falling into the 'argha' at Varanas
- India News
- 1 min read
Reported by: Press Trust Of India
8 cops suspended after woman falls into Varanasi temple 'argha' | Image: PTI
