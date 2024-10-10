sb.scorecardresearch
Advertisement
Republic World
Republic Business
R.Bharat
R.Bangla
R.Kannada
TRENDING/ Noel Tata | Hurricane Milton | US Elections | Kolkata Rape-Murder Case | Middle East Conflict |
  • News /
  • India News /
  • 8 Cops Suspended After Woman Falls Into Kashi Vishwanath Temple's 'Argha' In Varanasi

Published 23:53 IST, October 10th 2024

8 Cops Suspended After Woman Falls Into Kashi Vishwanath Temple's 'Argha' In Varanasi

Eight policemen were suspended on Thursday on charges of negligence in the wake of a video turning up online showing a woman falling into the 'argha' at Varanas

Reported by: Press Trust Of India
Follow: Google News Icon
  • share
8 cops suspended after woman falls into Varanasi temple 'argha'
8 cops suspended after woman falls into Varanasi temple 'argha' | Image: PTI
  • Listen to this article
  • 1 min read
Advertisement

23:53 IST, October 10th 2024