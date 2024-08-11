Published 23:48 IST, August 11th 2024
8 Injured as Two Factions of Namdhari Sect Open Fire at Each Other in Haryana
Eight people sustained bullet injuries when two factions of the Namdhari sect opened fire at each other over an old land dispute in Sirsa district.
Reported by: Press Trust Of India
Edited by: Digital Desk
Image: Pixabay/Representative
23:48 IST, August 11th 2024