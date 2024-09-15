Published 09:57 IST, September 15th 2024
10 Killed, 5 Injured as 3-Storey Building Collapses in UP's Meerut; Rescue Operations On
At least eight people were killed and four people are likely trapped ,after a three-storey building suddenly collapsed in Uttar Pradesh's Meerut district.
At least eight people were killed and four people are likely trapped ,after a three-storey building suddenly collapsed in Uttar Pradesh's Meerut district.
