Finally, a news app that is for the believers. Republic World Mobile App.

Download App

Defence
Economy News
World
Lifestyle
Opinion
Politics
Crime
Videos
Tech
Defence Policy
Bell icon
Search icon
English
हिंदी
বাংলা
ಕನ್ನಡ
TRENDING /
Advertisement

Updated September 23rd, 2021 at 11:59 IST

8 new COVID-19 cases push Andamans tally to 7,615

8 new COVID-19 cases push Andamans tally to 7,615

Press Trust Of India
| Image:self
  • Listen to this article
  • 2 min read
Advertisement

Port Blair, Sep 23 (PTI) Andaman and Nicobar Islands reported eight new COVID-19 infections, three more than the previous day's count, which pushed the number of active cases in the union territory to 20, a health official said on Thursday.

All the eight new cases were detected during testing at the Veer Savarkar Airport here, he said.

Advertisement

Passengers arriving by flight have to undergo a mandatory RT-PCR test at the airport before they are allowed entry into the islands.

The eight new COVID-19 cases pushed the tally to 7,615 of which 7,466 people have recovered from the disease, including five on Wednesday, he said.

Advertisement

The COVID-19 death toll remained at 129 as no fresh fatality due to the contagion was reported in the last 24 hours.

The union territory administration has so far tested 5,37,184 samples for COVID-19 and the cumulative test positivity rate is 1.42 per cent, he said.

Advertisement

A total of 4,29,830 beneficiaries have been inoculated so far, of which 2,87,442 have received the first dose of COVID-19 vaccine and 1,42,388 have received both doses of the vaccine, the official said, adding that the total population of the union territory is around four lakh. PTI COR RG RG

Advertisement

Published September 23rd, 2021 at 11:59 IST

Your Voice. Now Direct.

Send us your views, we’ll publish them. This section is moderated.

Advertisement
Advertisement

Trending Quicks

Sophie Choudhary

Sophie With Her Dog

16 hours ago
Suniel Shetty

Suniel Shetty At Airport

17 hours ago
Vidyut Jammval

Vidyut At Airport

17 hours ago
Deepika Padukone

Deepika Walks In Style

17 hours ago
Nimrat Kaur

Nimrat Suns In White

17 hours ago
Ranbir Kapoor

Ranbir At A Shoot

17 hours ago
Shahid Kapoor

Shahid's Monochrome Video

17 hours ago
Sreeleela

Sreeleela Visits Temple

17 hours ago
Arjun Kapoor

Arjun Gets Clicked

17 hours ago
Ayushmann Khurrana

Ayushmann With Wife

17 hours ago
Divya Aggarwal

Divya's Haldi

17 hours ago
Luv Ranjan

Luv At Airport

17 hours ago
Rishabh Pant

Pant starts wicketkeeping

17 hours ago
Soha Ali Khan

Soha Flaunts Her Style

17 hours ago
Bobby Deol

Bobby Walks In Style

18 hours ago
The Debate

Media assaulted

2 days ago
Soha Ali Khan

Soha Works Out In Gym

2 days ago
Varun Dhawan-Natasha Dalal

Varun-Natasha Exit

2 days ago
Advertisement

Republic Top 5

  1. How to watch the UCL Round of 16 Matches in India, UK & US?

    Sports 13 minutes ago

  2. 5 Players to watch-out in the Barcelona vs Napoli

    Web Stories13 minutes ago

  3. Kolkata Police Directs Banquets Not to Burst Crackers During Parties

    India News14 minutes ago

  4. Google paid an employee 300% hike

    Web Stories16 minutes ago

  5. Circle ends support for USDC on Tron Network, citing safety concerns

    Business News19 minutes ago
Advertisement
Advertisement
Whatsapp logo