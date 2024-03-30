×

Updated May 24th, 2022 at 15:23 IST

8 new Covid cases in Odisha

Reported by: Press Trust Of India
Bhubaneswar, May 24 (PTI) Odisha recorded eight more coronavirus cases on Tuesday, while there was no new fatality, the health department said.

There are 90 active COVID-19 cases and 13 more patients have recuperated from the disease, according to a bulletin.

The daily positivity rate was 0.07 per cent and 11,537 samples were tested in the past 24 hours, a bulletin stated.

The state had logged seven infections and zero death on Monday.

The toll stood at 9,126 and these are confirmed as Covid deaths after an audit. Fifty-three other coronavirus patients have died due to comorbidities so far, according to data.

The COVID-19 tally rose to 12,88,387, including 12,79,118 recoveries, it added. PTI HMB RG RG

Published May 24th, 2022 at 15:23 IST

