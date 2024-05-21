the Government of India has declared a half-day closure for All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) Delhi. The closure will be in effect until 14:30 Hrs. | Image:PTI

New Delhi: Organs harvested from two road accident victims, who were declared brain-dead by doctors at the AIIMS here, gave a new lease of life to eight individuals in the national capital on Tuesday.

The two victims, a 42-year-old woman hailing from Rajasthan, and a 27-year-old man who was referred to the AIIMS from a hospital in Haryana's Palwal, were brought to the trauma centre on May 15 and they were declared brain dead three days later, said c, the chief of the Trauma Centre.

"To retrieve the organs of the woman, we consulted her family. They agreed to donate her organs," the doctor said. He said that organ retrieval started at 7 am and continued till 12.30-1 pm.

About the 27-year-old man who was brought to the AIIMS by the police, Dr Farooque said that "since he was brought unattended, we informed the hospital administration as consent was necessary in the case of organ donation." "The hospital administration and medical social welfare officers at AIIMS in collaboration with the police located the relatives of the man who gave their consent for donating his organs," Dr Farooque said, adding that since the man's parents died two years ago, his brothers gave the consent.

He said, "At AIIMS Jai Prakash Narayan Apex Trauma Center, two patients aged 42 years and 27 years donated their organs to give a new lease of life to eight patients." "It was for the first time that two organ donations happened together and retrieval of organs by transplant teams from AIIMS and hospitals from other parts of the city worked closely to make it happen," Dr Farooque added.

The organ procurement team at the trauma centre worked closely with transplant coordinators of the Organ Retrieval Banking Organisation (ORBO), and National Organ and Tissue Transplant Organisation (NOTTO) to make the whole process successful.

A heart, a liver and three kidneys from the two brain-dead patients were received by patients at the AIIMS while four corneas were stored in the bank. The Institute of Liver and Biliary Sciences received a liver and one kidney for its patients while one heart was transplanted to a patient at the Army RR hospital, Dr Farooque said.

Teams from KIMS Hyderabad and CIMS Ahmedabad, who were allotted the lungs, found those unsuitable for transplant. Hence the lungs were not utilised, he said.

