8 women, 1 child injured in UP as van returning from 'dargah' catches fire after refuelling

Eight women and a child were injured as their van caught fire after refuelling at a petrol station on the Prayagraj-Ayodhya highway when they were returning from a 'dargah' in Sultanpur, police said Friday.

Eight women and a child were injured as their van caught fire after refuelling at a petrol station on the Prayagraj-Ayodhya highway when they were returning from a 'dargah' in Sultanpur, police said Friday.

The condition of a mother-daughter duo -- Amina and Umaima (4) -- is stated to be serious and they have been referred to a Lucknow hospital, they said.

The incident took place Thursday night near the Durgapur petrol pump in Peeparpur Thatha area, Deputy Superintendent of Police Arpit Kapoor said.

The other injured have been rushed to the district hospital.

Thee injured people had gone to a ‘dargah' in Sultanpur and the incident took place when they were coming back.

The van, fitted with a CNG kit allegedly illegally, caught fire possibly due to a short circuit and the entire vehicle got engulfed, officials said.

A probe in underway, they added. 

