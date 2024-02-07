Advertisement

Mumbai: The Coastal Road Project in Mumbai has reached an impressive milestone, with 84% of the work completed. Eager to showcase Mumbai’s Coastal Road Project, the Maharashtra government is gearing up to open a section of the coastal road from Worli to Marine Drive for public use in the second week of February, just ahead of the upcoming Lok Sabha elections 2024. The ambitious Coastal Road Project in Mumbai, set to be fully operational by May 2024, will offer a direct and seamless route from South Mumbai to Worli.

Check details of the ambitious Coastal Road Project in Mumbai

The first phase, covering a stretch of 10.58 km from Princes Street to the Worli Sea Link, is scheduled to commence in February 2024.

The Coastal Road Project in Mumbai will feature a total of eight BEST (Brihanmumbai Electric Supply & Transport) Bus stops, providing an efficient public transportation option for Mumbaikars who don’t own vehicles.

Notably, the road will be closed on Saturdays and Sundays.

Ensuring safety on this vital transportation artery, the Coastal Road Project in Mumbai will enforce a speed limit of 80 to 100 km per hour.

To bolster security measures, the road will be equipped with 24 CCTV cameras, 30 video incident detection systems, and 80 emergency phone systems, strategically placed at every 100 meters along the route.

Highlighting the commitment to public transport, the fourth lane on the Coastal Road is reserved exclusively for BEST buses and emergency vehicles. With 8 to 10 bus stops planned along the entire stretch, citizens without personal vehicles can seamlessly traverse the city using the BEST bus services.

The impending opening of this segment marks a significant step towards realizing the transformative vision of the Coastal Road Project, promising enhanced connectivity and convenience for the people of Mumbai.

