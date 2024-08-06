sb.scorecardresearch
Advertisement
Republic World
Republic Business
R.Bharat
R.Bangla
R.Kannada
TRENDING/ UPSC Aspirants Death | Wayanad Landslide | Bangladesh Protests | Israel-Hamas War | Paris Olympics | US Elections |

Published 05:34 IST, August 6th 2024

80 Students of Deoria School Fall Sick Due to Food Poisoning

In a case of food poisoning, around 80 students from the Pandit Deendayal Upadhyay Ashram Method Inter College in Mehroona village of this district fell ill

Reported by: Press Trust Of India
Follow: Google News Icon
  • share
deoria school clashes
In a case of food poisoning, around 80 students from the Pandit Deendayal Upadhyay Ashram Method Inter College in Mehroona village of this district fell ill | Image: Republic Digital
  • Listen to this article
  • 3 min read
Advertisement

05:34 IST, August 6th 2024