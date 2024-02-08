English
Updated January 9th, 2024 at 16:27 IST

819 JN.1 cases detected in India till January 8, Maharashtra tops the chart

The cases were reported from 12 states with the majority of them being reported from Maharashtra with 250 cases.

Digital Desk
Kerala's JN.1 subvariant surge, 128 new cases, 2 deaths
819 cases of Covid sub-variant JN.1 were reported from 12 states | Image:Unsplash / representative
  • Listen to this article
  • 2 min read
New Delhi: India has registered a total of 819 cases of COVID-19 sub-variant JN.1 till January 8, 2024, officials said. 

The cases were reported from 12 states with the majority of them being reported from Maharashtra (250), followed by Karnataka (199), Kerala (148), Goa (49), Gujarat (36),  Andhra Pradesh (30) Rajasthan (30), Tamil Nadu (26) and Telangana (26), Delhi (21), Odisha (3) and Haryana (1).

Even though the number of JN.1 cases is rising, officials said that there is no cause of immediate concern given that the majority of those infected are opting for home-based treatment, indicating a mild illness.

The Centre has asked the states and Union territories to maintain a constant vigil amid an uptick in the number of Covid cases and the detection of the JN.1 sub-variant of the virus in the country.

The states have been urged to ensure effective compliance of the detailed operational guidelines for the revised Covid surveillance strategy shared with them by the Union Ministry of Health and Family Welfare.

The states have also been asked to monitor and regularly report district-wise cases of Influenza-like Illness (ILI) and Severe Acute Respiratory Illness (SARI) from all health facilities for an early detection of a rising trend of cases.

The World Health Organisation (WHO) has classified JN.1 as a separate "variant of interest" given its rapidly-increasing spread, but said it poses a "low" global public health risk.

The JN.1 sub-variant of the coronavirus was previously classified as a variant of interest (VOI) as part of the BA.2.86 sub-lineages, the parent lineage that is classified as a VOI, the world body said. 

(With PTI inputs)

Published January 9th, 2024 at 15:59 IST

