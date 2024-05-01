Puducherry registered 104 new Covid-19 cases on Thursday out of 1,048 samples tested in the last 24 hours and also reported one virus-related death of an octogenarian, a senior health official said. Director of Health G Sriramulu, in a press release, said Puducherry region alone had 65 fresh cases out of the total daily count while Karaikal accounted for 29 and Yanam 10 cases. Mahe, an enclave of Puducherry in Kerala, did not report any fresh case, he said.

Sriramulu said an 85-year-old male patient, who had co-morbid conditions of diabetes and hypertension, succumbed to Covid-19 in Karaikal today. In all, 1,978 people have died of Covid in the Union Territory till now. The test positivity rate was 9.92 per cent while fatality rate was 1.12 per cent. The recovery rate was 98.64 percent in the Union Territory. With the fresh cases, the total number of cases in the UT has gone up to 1,76,654, while the active infections count stands at 416.

Of the active cases, 17 patients are recovering in hospitals (four in JIPMER, three in Puducherry Government Chest Clinic and 10 patients in Covid-care centres). The Director said 399 patients were in home quarantine while 50 patients recuperated in the last 24 hours taking the overall recoveries to 1,74,260. Last week, the Puducherry government made it mandatory for people to wear masks in public places. The Assembly secretariat has also announced that those visiting the premises should wear masks and strictly adhere to Covid protocols.