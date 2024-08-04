sb.scorecardresearch
  • 87 Roads Closed in Himachal Due To Heavy Rain, MeT Sounds Yellow Alert For 5 Days

Published 20:30 IST, August 4th 2024

87 Roads Closed in Himachal Due To Heavy Rain, MeT Sounds Yellow Alert For 5 Days

The local meteorological office has issued a yellow alert of heavy showers, thunderstorms, and lightning at isolated places in Himachal Pradesh till August 8.

Heavy Rain in Himachal Pradesh
87 roads shut in Himachal following heavy rain, MeT sounds yellow alert for 5 days | Image: PTI/Representative
