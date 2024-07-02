Published 23:33 IST, July 2nd 2024
Amarnath Yatra Pilgrims Jump Off Moving Bus After Brakes Fail | WATCH VIDEO
Nine out of 40 pilgrims of the Amarnath Yatra got injured on Tuesday after their vehicle travelling from Amarnath to Hoshiarpur in Punjab lost control.
- India News
- 2 min read
Reported by: Digital Desk
Several Amarnath Yatra Pilgrims Injured, Army Saves Bus From Plunging by Placing Stone Beneath Tyres | Image: PTI/file
- Listen to this article
- 2 min read
Advertisement
21:54 IST, July 2nd 2024