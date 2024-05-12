Advertisement

New Delhi: At least 9 flights were diverted at the Delhi Airport late Friday evening due to bad weather and dust storm in the national capital. According to the airport officials, all the flights were diverted to Jaipur, as strong winds at the Delhi airport resulted in hindrance to the flight operations at the airport.

The officials at the airport stated that in view of the strong winds and dust storm in the national capital on Friday, as many as 9 flights were diverted at the Delhi airport to Jaipur.

Delhi, on late Friday evening witnessed dust storms, strong winds and rain. The change in weather condition brought some respite from the scorching heat.

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) stated that Delhi on Friday, recorded a minimum temperature of 27.7 degrees Celsius, three notches above the season's average. Earlier, the humidity level at 8.30 am was recorded at 64%.

The IMD has predicted a wet spell accompanied with thunderstorms, lightning and gusty winds over central, east and south peninsular India till May 13. While heatwave conditions continued in certain parts of the country, very heavy rainfall too occurred in various parts of the country.

Heavy to very heavy rainfall was witnessed at isolated places over Tamil Nadu, Kerala and heavy rainfall occurred at isolated places over Rayalaseema, Gangetic West Bengal and South Interior Karnataka. Some places in Madhya Pradesh and certain isolated places in Himachal Pradesh, Vidarbha and Jharkhand witnessed hailstorm activity too.

On the other hand, temperatures soared in some parts of West Rajasthan, with Phalodi witnessing the highest maximum temperature of 46 degree Celsius.

