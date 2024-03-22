×

Updated March 22nd, 2024 at 20:05 IST

9 Juveniles Held For Killing Youth In Delhi's Sangam Vihar

Reported by: Press Trust Of India
Maharashtra ATS Arrests Man For Spying, Sharing Sensitive Info with Pak
9 Juveniles Held For Killing Youth In Delhi's Sangam Vihar | Image:Representative
  • Listen to this article
  • 1 min read
New Delhi: Nine juveniles were apprehended for allegedly stabbing a 20-year-old youth to death in south Delhi's Sangam Vihar area, police said on Friday.

According to police, some of the juveniles were previously involved in several cases, including murders.

A PCR call regarding the incident in Harijan colony, Sangam Vihar was received at Tigri Police Station on March 21 at around 6 pm, a senior police officer said.

"On reaching the spot, Shadab was found lying on the roadside in an injured condition. He was taken to a hospital where he was declared dead,” the officer said.

Shadab has multiple stab injuries on his body. A case under the Indian Penal Code section 302 (murder) was registered and an investigation was taken up, police said.

"On Friday, the accused were apprehended and four knives and a country-made pistol were recovered from them. Some of them have previous involvement in heinous cases," another officer said.

The juveniles told police that two days ago, they had an argument with Shadab while they were consuming liquor. Hence, they planned to teach him a lesson and attacked him with knives and sticks, the officer said.

Published March 22nd, 2024 at 20:05 IST

