Chennai: Ottanandal, home to the famous Rathinavelpandiyan Murugan temple in Tamil Nadu famous for its beauty and miracles recently sold 9 lemons for a whopping price of Rs 2.3 lakhs at the auction.

Locals have said that the temple is famous for its lemons spiked on the sacred spear of the deity are believed to cure infertility and bring prosperity to families of devotees. Residents say that consuming lemonade made by these lemons will cure infertility and bring prosperity to business ventures.

Childless couples and businessmen visit Lord Muruga during the annual Panguni Uthiram festival and vie for the lemons auctioned by the temple management.

During the nine days of the festival, the temple priests spike one lemon each day. The temple management on the last day auctioned the lemons. The lemon spiked on the spear on the first day of the festival is believed to be the "most auspicious and powerful" of all.

A couple from Kulathur village bought the lemon for Rs 50,500, as per media reports.

Furthermore, people who successfully bid for the lemons took a holy bath and received them after kneeling before the temple priests.

The temple has been celebrating the festival for years.

