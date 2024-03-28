Updated March 28th, 2024 at 12:22 IST
9 Lemons From Tamil Nadu Temple Auctioned For Rs 2.3 Lakh. Know Why
Locals visit Lord Muruga during the annual Panguni Uthiram festival and vie for the lemons auctioned by the temple management.
- India
- 1 min read
Advertisement
Chennai: Ottanandal, home to the famous Rathinavelpandiyan Murugan temple in Tamil Nadu famous for its beauty and miracles recently sold 9 lemons for a whopping price of Rs 2.3 lakhs at the auction.
Locals have said that the temple is famous for its lemons spiked on the sacred spear of the deity are believed to cure infertility and bring prosperity to families of devotees. Residents say that consuming lemonade made by these lemons will cure infertility and bring prosperity to business ventures.
Advertisement
Childless couples and businessmen visit Lord Muruga during the annual Panguni Uthiram festival and vie for the lemons auctioned by the temple management.
During the nine days of the festival, the temple priests spike one lemon each day. The temple management on the last day auctioned the lemons. The lemon spiked on the spear on the first day of the festival is believed to be the "most auspicious and powerful" of all.
Advertisement
A couple from Kulathur village bought the lemon for Rs 50,500, as per media reports.
Furthermore, people who successfully bid for the lemons took a holy bath and received them after kneeling before the temple priests.
Advertisement
The temple has been celebrating the festival for years.
Advertisement
Published March 28th, 2024 at 12:22 IST
Your Voice. Now Direct.
Send us your views, we’ll publish them. This section is moderated.