×

Top Trending Stories

Finally, a news app that is for the believers. Republic World Mobile App.

Download App

Defence
Economy News
World
Lifestyle
Opinion
Politics
Crime
Videos
Tech
Defence Policy
Bell icon
Search icon
English
हिंदी
বাংলা
ಕನ್ನಡ
Advertisement

Updated June 5th, 2022 at 10:54 IST

9 new COVID-19 cases in Mizoram

9 new COVID-19 cases in Mizoram

Reported by: Press Trust Of India
| Image:self
  • Listen to this article
  • 1 min read
Advertisement

Aizawl, June 5 (PTI) Mizoram' COVID-19 tally reached 2,28,400 on Sunday as nine more people have tested positive for the infection, 10 less than the previous day, a health official said.

The toll remained unchanged at 700 as no new fatality was reported, he said.

Advertisement

The northeastern state now has 106 active cases, while 2,27,594 have recovered from the infection, including 22 persons since Saturday, he said.

More than 19.31 lakh samples have been tested thus far, of which 254 were examined on Saturday.

Advertisement

According to state immunisation officer Lalmuanawma Jongte, over 8.6 lakh people have been inoculated with COVID-19 vaccines thus far, with 7 lakh of them having received the first two doses.

At least 46,522 people have taken the third precautionary dose. PTI COR RMS RMS

Advertisement

Published June 5th, 2022 at 10:54 IST

Your Voice. Now Direct.

Send us your views, we’ll publish them. This section is moderated.

Advertisement
Advertisement

Trending Quicks

John Cena is a part of Fast & Furious franchise

The Rock-Vin's Feud

a minute ago
‘Seasonal Sanatani’: BJP Slams RJD Leader Tejashwi Yadav for Eating Fish During Navratri

BJP Slams Tejashwi

2 minutes ago
Pat Cummins & Co have now notched up their second victory in World Cup

Cummins applauds Reddy

2 minutes ago
Keerthy suresh

Priyamani About Maidaan

3 minutes ago
Samosas were served at Oscars after-party

Pune News

3 minutes ago
Dead Rodent Found in Ice To Be Supplied To Hotels

Pune Shocker

3 minutes ago
Bhuvneshwar Kumar

Eoin Morgan on Arshdeep

5 minutes ago
Arvind Kejriwal

AAP Moves Supreme Court

8 minutes ago
All About Textile Art

What Is Textile Art?

9 minutes ago
Manchester City vs Real Madrid

Real Madrid vs Man City

10 minutes ago
Bank of Japan

Bank of Japan

11 minutes ago
PM Narendar Modi

Lok Sabha Elections 2024

15 minutes ago
The Rock, John Cena

Cena hints on final run

18 minutes ago
UPSC

UPSC IAS Results Soon

19 minutes ago
Team India win AFG T20I series

Pacer Prasad's BIG 3

19 minutes ago
Maha: 5 Die in Bid to Rescue Cat From Abandoned Well in Ahmednagar

5 Die While Saving Cat

25 minutes ago
Dinesh Karthik

Dinesh Karthik on RCB

27 minutes ago
Rohit Sharma gets handed the IPL 2020 trophy

Langer on Rohit Sharma

28 minutes ago
Advertisement

Republic Top 5

  1. Raj Thackeray Declares 'Unconditional Support' For PM Modi, BJP

    India News13 hours ago

  2. How Do Fenugreek Seeds Promote Hair Growth?

    Web Stories13 hours ago

  3. Man Sues 50 Women For Calling Him A Bad Date In California

    World14 hours ago

  4. Bengaluru Lawyer Falls Victim to Elaborate Scam, Forced to Strip

    India News14 hours ago

  5. Dinesh Karthik names India star he had UNPLEASANT relationship with

    Sports 14 hours ago
Advertisement
Advertisement
Whatsapp logo