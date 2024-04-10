Advertisement

Aizawl, June 5 (PTI) Mizoram' COVID-19 tally reached 2,28,400 on Sunday as nine more people have tested positive for the infection, 10 less than the previous day, a health official said.

The toll remained unchanged at 700 as no new fatality was reported, he said.

The northeastern state now has 106 active cases, while 2,27,594 have recovered from the infection, including 22 persons since Saturday, he said.

More than 19.31 lakh samples have been tested thus far, of which 254 were examined on Saturday.

According to state immunisation officer Lalmuanawma Jongte, over 8.6 lakh people have been inoculated with COVID-19 vaccines thus far, with 7 lakh of them having received the first two doses.

At least 46,522 people have taken the third precautionary dose. PTI COR RMS RMS