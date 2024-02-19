Finally, a news app that is for the believers. Republic World Mobile App.

Updated September 19th, 2021 at 18:24 IST

95 children, adolescents among 623 new COVID-19 cases in Odisha

Coronavirus infection among children and adolescents continued to rise in Odisha with 95 of them diagnosed with the infection of the 623 fresh cases detected on Sunday, a health official said.

Press Trust Of India
| Image:self
  • Listen to this article
  • 2 min read
Coronavirus infection among children and adolescents continued to rise in Odisha with 95 of them diagnosed with the infection of the 623 fresh cases detected on Sunday, a health official said.

The rate of infection among children and adolescents stands at 15.24 per cent. It was 11.9 per cent on the previous day, the official said.

However, single-day recoveries outnumbered fresh cases in the state as 756 more people recuperated from the disease in the last 24 hours.

The coastal state has so far reported 10.20 lakh COVID-19 cases.

Khurda district reported the highest number of new cases at 272, followed by Cuttack (74), and Jagatsinghpur (29). Four districts-- Boudh, Bolangir, Malkangiri and Nuapada -- did not report any new case.

Seven more COVID-19 patients died in the state in the last 24 hours, taking the toll to 8,135.

Fifty-three coronavirus patients have died in Odisha due to other ailments so far, the official said.

There are 5,736 active cases in the state at present, while 10,06,320 patients have recovered. The state has thus far tested over 1.92 crore samples for COVID-19, including 62,917 on Saturday.

As many as 71,59,276 people of the state have been fully inoculated till September 18, the Health and Family Welfare Department said. 

Published September 19th, 2021 at 18:24 IST

