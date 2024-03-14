×

Updated March 14th, 2024 at 20:57 IST

A Giant Python Found In A Clothing Store In Meerut Video Goes Viral | WATCH

A giant python breaks into a clothing store in Meerut the video has gone viral on social media

Reported by: Rishi Shukla
Python found in a clothing store in Meerut goes viral
Python found in a clothing store in Meerut goes viral | Image:X
  • Listen to this article
  • 2 min read
Viral news: A video of a giant python breaks into a clothing store in Meerut has gone viral on social media. 

The viral video surfaced on social media platform X with a captions which says, “ A python was released from a shop located in Lalkurti police station area, there was a stir due to the python being released from a clothing shop, the forest department team reached the spot and captured the python to take it to the forest, a crowd of people gathered at the spot, the commotion has been going on for a long time”.

The viral python video is shared by @anmolmeeruthiya on X shows a giant python which appears on top of the clothing rack, sends shivers through the spine of the viewers.

Watch Viral Video Here:

In the viral video python is apparently chilling inside a clothing store located in Lalkurti police station area in Meerut. The python is peaking out of clothing rack close to the ceiling of the shop, crawling back and forth.

What we could learn easily from the viral video is that the python is big and thick in terms of size and no doubt it looks scary.

An Indian python are giant snakes found in South Asia, these snakes could be as long as 21 ft. in length and could be as heavy as 91 kg in terms of weight.

Published March 14th, 2024 at 20:52 IST

Viral

