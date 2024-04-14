×

Updated April 13th, 2024 at 12:18 IST

A Heartbreaking Tale of Loss and Hope: Tamil Nadu Forest Officers’ Efforts to Save an Ailing Elephan

Tamil Nadu forest officers strive to save an ailing elephant and unite her calf with a new herd for survival.

Reported by: Garvit Parashar
Tamil Nadu forest officers unite orphaned calf with new herd
Tamil Nadu forest officers unite orphaned calf with new herd | Image:X: @supriyasahuias
  • Listen to this article
  • 2 min read
In a poignant saga of compassion and determination, forest officers in Tamil Nadu rallied to save the life of an ailing elephant and ensure the well-being of her orphaned calf. The heart-wrenching story unfolded in the Sathyamangalam range, where officers, led by IAS officer Supriya Sahu, encountered a distressed elephant in a weakened state, accompanied by her 2-year-old calf.

Despite the tireless efforts of four experienced veterinarians who worked day and night, the mother elephant tragically succumbed to her ailments, leaving the forest team devastated. In a touching display of resilience and compassion, the officers swiftly shifted their focus to the well-being of the orphaned calf.

Recognizing the importance of the calf's integration into a herd for her survival in the wild, the team embarked on a mission to find a suitable herd. Currently, the young elephant appears to have been embraced by her new family, moving closely with her foster mother.

However, amidst the glimmer of hope, uncertainty lingers. "We need to watch this for some time to see if the calf is accepted," mentioned Supriya Sahu in her post. In response, the ground team remains vigilant, utilizing thermal drone cameras and experienced elephant trackers to monitor the calf's movements closely.

"We will do everything to ensure the well-being of the young one," affirmed Supriya Sahu, reflecting the unwavering commitment of the forest officers to safeguard the calf's future.

Published April 13th, 2024 at 12:18 IST

Viral

