Published 22:59 IST, August 12th 2024
A Month After Nepal Landslide, Search For Missing Passengers And Two Buses Continues
Search teams have so far found 25 bodies in the Narayani riverbanks and the Triveni Dam area, approximately 103 kilometres downstream from the incident site.
- India News
- 2 min read
Reported by: Press Trust Of India
Edited by: Digital Desk
A month after Nepal landslide, search for missing passengers and two buses continues | Image: ANI
- Listen to this article
- 2 min read
Advertisement
22:59 IST, August 12th 2024