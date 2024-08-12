sb.scorecardresearch
Advertisement
Republic World
Republic Business
R.Bharat
R.Bangla
R.Kannada
TRENDING/ Puja Khedkar | US Elections | Bihar Stampede | Bangladesh Crisis | Paris Olympics | Kolkata Doctor Murder |
  • Home /
  • India News /
  • A Month After Nepal Landslide, Search For Missing Passengers And Two Buses Continues

Published 22:59 IST, August 12th 2024

A Month After Nepal Landslide, Search For Missing Passengers And Two Buses Continues

Search teams have so far found 25 bodies in the Narayani riverbanks and the Triveni Dam area, approximately 103 kilometres downstream from the incident site.

Reported by: Press Trust Of India
Edited by: Digital Desk
Follow: Google News Icon
  • share
A month after Nepal landslide, search for missing passengers and two buses continues
A month after Nepal landslide, search for missing passengers and two buses continues | Image: ANI
  • Listen to this article
  • 2 min read
Advertisement

22:59 IST, August 12th 2024