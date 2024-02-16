Updated February 16th, 2024 at 14:03 IST
A New Flight: BNHS Celebrates Release of Two Himalayan Vultures into the Wild
BNHS releases two Himalayan Vultures after rehabilitation from a poisoning incident, marking a triumph for endangered species conservation efforts.
- India
- 2 min read
Advertisement
The Bombay Natural History Society (BNHS) recently announced a heartening milestone in their conservation efforts as they released two Himalayan Vultures back into the wild. The species, categorized as "near endangered," found themselves in peril after being involved in a poisoning incident last March. However, thanks to the diligent care and rehabilitation provided by the BNHS team, these majestic birds were able to recover despite an extended period of rehabilitation.
The release took place at VCBC-Rani, where a larger flock of Himalayan Vultures had been sighted, ensuring a supportive environment for the newly liberated birds. Prior to their freedom flight, both vultures underwent comprehensive health checks to ensure their readiness for reintroduction into their natural habitat. Additionally, the BNHS team took the precaution of fitting them with identification rings for monitoring purposes.
The successful release of these vultures marks a significant victory in the ongoing battle to protect endangered species. With forest officials on hand to witness the event, it underscored the collaborative effort required for effective conservation.
Advertisement
Published February 16th, 2024 at 14:03 IST
Advertisement
Recommended
Advertisement
Trending Quicks
Advertisement
Republic Top 5
Kerala Lottery NIRMAL NR-367 FRIDAY Result TodayInfo16 minutes ago
Your Voice. Now Direct.
Send us your views, we’ll publish them. This section is moderated.