Advertisement

The Bombay Natural History Society (BNHS) recently announced a heartening milestone in their conservation efforts as they released two Himalayan Vultures back into the wild. The species, categorized as "near endangered," found themselves in peril after being involved in a poisoning incident last March. However, thanks to the diligent care and rehabilitation provided by the BNHS team, these majestic birds were able to recover despite an extended period of rehabilitation.

VCBC-Rani released two Himalayan Vultures back into the wild after they were rescued from a poisoning incident last March. They couldn't be released earlier due to their extended recovery period, but with a larger flock sighted around Rani, the team decided to release them. Both… pic.twitter.com/6AvNBu10ll — Bombay Natural History Society (@BNHSIndia) February 16, 2024

The release took place at VCBC-Rani, where a larger flock of Himalayan Vultures had been sighted, ensuring a supportive environment for the newly liberated birds. Prior to their freedom flight, both vultures underwent comprehensive health checks to ensure their readiness for reintroduction into their natural habitat. Additionally, the BNHS team took the precaution of fitting them with identification rings for monitoring purposes.

The successful release of these vultures marks a significant victory in the ongoing battle to protect endangered species. With forest officials on hand to witness the event, it underscored the collaborative effort required for effective conservation.

