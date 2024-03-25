×

Updated March 25th, 2024 at 12:06 IST

'A Vote For PM Modi, No Gifts': Groom's Father Makes 'Special' Request To The Guests On Wedding Day

Viral: A Telangana man from Sangareddy made a special request when he was sending out invitations for his son's wedding.

Reported by: Pritam Saha
'No Gifts, Only Vote For PM Modi': Telangana Man Requests Guests On Son's Wedding Day
'No Gifts, Only Vote For PM Modi': Telangana Man Requests Guests On Son's Wedding Day | Image:X
  • Listen to this article
  • 2 min read
Viral: Voting pitches on invitation cards appear to be making a comeback this wedding season. In the forthcoming Lok Sabha elections, Nandikanti Narsimlu, a resident of Telangana's Sangareddy district, whose son is getting married on April 4, has requested that the guests vote for Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

A Telangana man from Sangareddy made a special request when he was sending out invitations for his son's wedding. A message on the invitation card asked guests to vote for Prime Minister Narendra Modi in the next elections instead of bringing gifts for the newlyweds. With the words "A vote for #NarendraModi will be the best gift u can give," the wedding card cover for Sai Kumar and Mahima Rani has gone viral on social media. On April 4, Sai Kumar, the only son of Narsimlu, will wed Mahima Rani in Patancheru. Speaking about the concept, Narsimlu, a supplier of wooden materials for construction projects, stated that he chose the invitation card message out of regard for Prime Minister Modi.

It's not just Narsimlu who does this. The trend began prior to the 2019 general election, when a number of news reports revealed that PM Modi's fiercest supporters were choosing to encourage their guests to vote for Narendra Modi in polls rather than give lavish gifts at their wedding. A man in Uttarakhand who had written a message on his son's wedding invitation card urging the guests to vote for prime minister Narendra Modi was even served with a notice by the Election Commission. Notice was served for the violation of election model code of conduct.

Published March 25th, 2024 at 12:06 IST

