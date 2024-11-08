A Wish From PM Modi On Lal Krishna Advani's 97th Birthday, Says 'Fortunate To Have...'

New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday went to see BJP stalwart Lal Krishna Advani and wished him on his birthday. The Ram Mandir movement icon turned 97 today. Taking to social media platform X, PM Modi shared a photo of him meeting Advani and presenting a bouquet to party's veteran leader.

Advani turns 97

Veteran BJP leader Lal Krishna Advani, who as the party president crafted its rise to become a central force in national politics, turned 97 on November 8, with Prime Minister Narendra Modi lauding him as one of India's most admired statesmen devoted to furthering the country's development.

Fortunate for receiving Advani's guidance, says PM Modi

Modi said this year is even more special because Advani was conferred the Bharat Ratna for his outstanding service to the nation. The prime minister and BJP president JP Nadda visited Advani's residence to greet him.

"Among India's most admired statesmen, he has devoted himself to furthering India's development. He has always been respected for his intellect and rich insights. I am fortunate to have received his guidance for many years. I pray for his long and healthy life," the prime minister said in a post on X.

Former president Ram Nath Kovind, who also went to Advani's residence, described him as a legendary statesman and a guiding light in Indian politics.

He said Advani's "tireless dedication and visionary leadership have left an indelible mark" on the progress of the nation.

Home Minister Amit Shah said Advani played an important role in making BJP a symbol of public welfare with his public service and organisational skills. The party's organisation under him gained in strength and spread far and wide, he added.

His work as the former deputy prime minister and home minister of the country is extremely inspiring, Shah said.

Advani served as the president of the Bharatiya Janata Party for the longest period since its inception in 1980. He held the post during 1986-1990, 1993-1998 and 2004-2005.