AAP's Medical Bail Argument Not New: Satyendar Jain, Vijay Nair, And Now Kejriwal

Kejriwal is not the first AAP leader to seek bail on medical grounds. Earlier Satyendar Jain & Vijay Nair were granted interim bail on medical grounds. | Image:Republic

Advertisement

New Delhi: Amid the ongoing probe into Delhi excise 'scam', the Enforcement Directorate (ED) has made startling claims that Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal is deliberately indulging in a diet high in sugar, including mangoes and sweets, despite being diagnosed with type 2 diabetes. This accusation brought forth before a special judge for CBI and ED cases, Kaveri Baweja, paints a picture of Kejriwal's deteriorating health condition to secure bail on medical grounds.

For the unversed, Kejriwal has moved the court seeking permission to consult his regular doctor via video conference because of fluctuating sugar levels. The judge directed the authorities concerned to file the report by tomorrow, when the court is likely to take up the matter again.

Advertisement

AAP's Medical Bail Argument Not New

However, Kejriwal is not the first AAP leader to seek bail on medical grounds. Earlier former Delhi minister Satyendar Jain and former AAP communications in-charge Vijay Nair were granted interim bail on medical grounds.

Advertisement

Special judge MK Nagpal had granted the relief to Nair, noting that he required' urgent' medical assistance based on the medical reports placed before the court. Similarly, the Supreme Court, last year, had extended interim bail granted to Satyendar Jain on medical grounds. The interim bail given to Jain on medical grounds was extended from time to time in 2023.

Kejriwal Indulging In ‘Sugar Scam’

Citing the remarks made by the Enforcement Directorate in court, BJP leader Majinder Singh Sirsa likened the Delhi Chief Minister to a 'hardcore criminal' and alleged that Kejriwal is indulging in a 'sugar scam' in jail to secure his release on medical grounds.

"After liquor scam, now sugar scam!!! Kejriwal is deliberately eating sweet things in jail so that his sugar level increases and he can get out of jail on medical bail", said Sirsa.

Advertisement

"When all this was exposed, the court called for all the reports from the jailer and asked the advocate to give a diet plan to the Delhi Chief Minister," Sirsa said, accusing Kejriwal of engaging in fraudulent activities, citing previous instances such as the liquor policy controversy.

AAP on Backfoot?

In response to ED’s argument, advocate Vivek Jain, counsel for Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal said, “This is an issue made by ED so that home-cooked food should also be stopped. This concerns his health. Whatever he is having is as per the doctor’s prescribed diet. The matter is sub judice, we do not want to say anything…”

Later while addressing a presser, Delhi Cabinet minister Atishiclaimed there was a "huge conspiracy" to kill Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal, by denying him home-cooked food in the jail.

Advertisement

"The BJP through its wing ED is trying to harm Kejriwal's health. They are trying to stop the supply of home-cooked food to Kejriwal in jail. The ED lied in court and said that Kejriwal is having tea with sugar and eating sweets. This is a complete lie. Kejriwal is taking an artificial sweetener," she said.

Atishi said the ED told the court that Kejriwal is eating bananas. "Any doctor will tell you that diabetes patients are asked to carry banana or any toffee or chocolate because a drop in sugar-level can be dangerous for life. The ED said he is eating aloo-puri. The ED should be afraid of God for lying so much. He ate puri only on the first day of Navratra. All these lies are being spread by the BJP and ED to stop the supply of home-cooked food to Kejriwal," she alleged.

Advertisement

Once he is disallowed home food, it will not be known what Kejriwal is being fed in the jail and when, she said.

"From past few days, Kejriwal's sugar level is over 300 mg/dl, but he has been denied insulin by Tihar jail authorities. There's a conspiracy to kill Kejriwal by stopping his home cooked food supply," she alleged.

Advertisement