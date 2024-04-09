×

Updated April 9th, 2024 at 18:21 IST

'Aam Aadmi' Wanted Treatment of 'Khas Aadmi', Says BJP as HC Calls Kejriwal's Arrest 'Not Illegal'

"The 'Aam Aadmi' cape has been pulled off as he (Arvind Kejriwal) wanted the treatment of a Khas Aadmi”, said Sudhanshu Trivedi.

Reported by: Digital Desk
BJP national spokesman Sudhanshu Trivedi
BJP national spokesman Sudhanshu Trivedi | Image:X/BJP
New Delhi: Soon after the Delhi High Court called Arvind Kejriwal's arrest ‘not illegal’, the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) lambasted the Chief Minister, saying the ‘Aam Aadmi (common man) wanted treatment of Khas Aadmi’. “For the so-called Aam Aadmi Chief Minister, the court has clearly said that the law cannot be different for the common man and AAP's CM...The 'Aam Aadmi' cape has been pulled off as he (Arvind Kejriwal) wanted the treatment of a Khas Aadmi”, said Rajya Sabha MP and BJP spokesperson Sudhanshu Trivedi. 

Upping the ante against Kejriwal, Trivedi stated, "Aam Aadmi Party's arrogance has been shattered. The self-proclaimed honest character (of Arvind Kejriwal) has also been shattered by facts and proofs."

Echoing similar remarks, Delhi BJP President Virendraa Sachdeva said "...If the leaders of the Aam Aadmi party have some ethics left then they should apologise to the people of Delhi...If they (AAP) are questioning the court's decision now then it is an insult..."

'Arvind Kejriwal's Arrest Not Illegal'

In a massive setback to Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal, the Delhi High Court on Tuesday dismissed his petition challenging his arrest in a money laundering case stemming from the alleged excise scam, saying there was no contravention of legal provisions.

Besides his arrest, Kejriwal, who is currently in judicial custody in Tihar jail, had also challenged his subsequent remand in Enforcement Directorate's custody, which the court said was not illegal.

Justice Swarana Kanta Sharma said the Enforcement Directorate was in possession of "enough material" which led to Kejriwal's arrest, and the trial court remanded him in the custody of the agency by a well-reasoned order.

"The court is of the view that the arrest of Arvind Kejriwal was not in contravention of legal provisions. The remand can't be held to be illegal," said Justice Sharma while delivering the verdict.

She read out the judgement for 25 minutes and also explained certain portions of her decision in Hindi.

The court clarified that it was not dealing with Kejriwal's bail plea but his writ petition challenging the arrest on certain grounds.

It emphasised that the law applied equally to all and courts were concerned with constitutional morality and not political morality, apparently referring to Kejriwal and his AAP claiming that he was arrested to put his party's Lok Sabha poll campaign in jeopardy. "This court observed that political considerations and equations cannot be brought before a court of law as they are not relevant for legal proceedings. In the case at hand, it is important to clarify that the matter before this court is not a conflict between the central government and petitioner Kejriwal. Instead, it is a case between Kejriwal and Directorate of Enforcement," Justice Sharma said.

The court said the statements of approvers against the AAP national convenor would be judged during the trial as it cannot hold a mini-trial at this stage. It added that Kejriwal would be free to cross-examine the approvers at the stage of trial.

The matter pertains to alleged corruption and money laundering in formulating and executing the Delhi government's excise policy for 2021-22 which was later scrapped.

Kejriwal was arrested by the ED on March 21, hours after the high court refused to grant him protection from coercive action by the federal anti-money laundering agency.

Published April 9th, 2024 at 17:12 IST

Arvind Kejriwal

